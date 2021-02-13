ANL 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.54%)
ASC 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.27%)
ASL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.8%)
AVN 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.59%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
BYCO 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
DGKC 131.90 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (4.35%)
EPCL 47.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
FCCL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
FFBL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.35%)
FFL 16.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.79%)
HUMNL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.57%)
JSCL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.15%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-3.94%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.26%)
MLCF 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.02%)
PAEL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.18%)
PIBTL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
POWER 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PPL 90.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.26%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.55%)
TRG 118.35 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.76%)
UNITY 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.82%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.41%)
BR100 4,925 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (0.12%)
BR30 25,254 Increased By ▲ 61.54 (0.24%)
KSE100 45,808 Decreased By ▼ -247.16 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,105 Decreased By ▼ -117.51 (-0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT soyabean futures rise

Reuters 13 Feb 2021

CHICAGO: Chicago Board of Trade soyabean futures rose on Thursday, supported by demand from end users who viewed a decline in prices to their lowest in nearly two weeks overnight as a buying opportunity, traders said.

The benchmark CBOT March soyabean futures contract found technical support at its 40-day moving average.

soyameal futures also were strong but soyaoil eased on pressure from weakness in the crude oil market.

soyabean export sales for the week ended Feb. 4 totaled 983,200 tonnes, the US Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning. That was near the high end of trade forecasts for 350,000 tonnes to 1.05 million tonnes.

soyameal export sales totaled 264,700 tonnes also were in line with expectations.

soyaoil export sales were negative 500 tonnes due to cancellations from Guatemala. That was below forecasts that ranged from 5,000 tonnes to 30,000 tonnes.

soyabean production in Brazil will reach a record 133.817 million tonnes, agricultural statistics agency Conab said.

Abundant rains in recent weeks in Argentina have lifted forecasts for soyabean and corn harvests, according to a revised outlook by the Rosario grains exchange.

Trade CBOT export traders soyabean Soyaoil Soyameal

CBOT soyabean futures rise

PM for provision of edible items at ‘minimum’ rates

Almost Rs2 hike in tariffs of Discos, KE approved by govt

Wapda submits PC-1 of long-awaited telemetry system to Irsa

FBR surpasses 7-month revenue target

Industry showing strong growth, says Umar

Foreign cos’ footprint to be deepened: Dawood

FO optimistic about FATF moot prospects

NA panel briefed: Rs450bn being added to circular debt annually

Nigerians win UK court OK to sue Shell over oil spills

‘Long-term planning is inevitable for development’

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.