ANL 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.54%)
ASC 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.27%)
ASL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.8%)
AVN 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.59%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
BYCO 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
DGKC 131.90 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (4.35%)
EPCL 47.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
FCCL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
FFBL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.35%)
FFL 16.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.79%)
HUMNL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.57%)
JSCL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.15%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-3.94%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.26%)
MLCF 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.02%)
PAEL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.18%)
PIBTL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
POWER 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PPL 90.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.26%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.55%)
TRG 118.35 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.76%)
UNITY 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.82%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.41%)
BR100 4,925 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (0.12%)
BR30 25,254 Increased By ▲ 61.54 (0.24%)
KSE100 45,808 Decreased By ▼ -247.16 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,105 Decreased By ▼ -117.51 (-0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Bid to smuggle heroin foiled

Recorder Report 13 Feb 2021

KARACHI: The Drug Enforcement Cell (DEC) of the Model Customs Collectorate (MCC), Airport, on Thursday foiled an attempt to smuggle a substantial quantity of heroin (amphetamine crystal) to the Kingdom of Bahrain.

According to details, the action was taken on a tip-off, which revealed that some unscrupulous people were planning to smuggle a substantial quantity of heroin (amphetamine crystal) to the Kingdom of Bahrain through Express Mail Service (EMS).

Reacting on this information, the staff of DEC had been directed to mount stiff vigilance at the EMS, Exports.

As a result, the staff of DEC detected the presence of suspicious substance during checking of sealed tinplate boxes of dried fruit, which were booked for Bahrain.

Consequently, the parcel of sealed tinplate boxes of dried fruit was opened that led to the recovery of 4.1 kilograms of heroin (amphetamine crystal).

The Customs officials said that the dried fruits were replaced by packets of amphetamine crystal packed in high quality polythene and the international value of the confiscated drugs is estimated to be Rs41 million.

A case under the Customs/Narcotics Act has been registered against the accused who booked the parcel. Customs officials further confirmed that the accused who booked the parcel was taken into custody, and the customs court has granted his remand for further interrogation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

customs Model Customs Collectorate DEC EMS

Bid to smuggle heroin foiled

PM for provision of edible items at ‘minimum’ rates

Almost Rs2 hike in tariffs of Discos, KE approved by govt

Wapda submits PC-1 of long-awaited telemetry system to Irsa

FBR surpasses 7-month revenue target

Industry showing strong growth, says Umar

Foreign cos’ footprint to be deepened: Dawood

FO optimistic about FATF moot prospects

NA panel briefed: Rs450bn being added to circular debt annually

Nigerians win UK court OK to sue Shell over oil spills

‘Long-term planning is inevitable for development’

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.