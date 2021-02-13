Bid to smuggle heroin foiled

KARACHI: The Drug Enforcement Cell (DEC) of the Model Customs Collectorate (MCC), Airport, on Thursday foiled an attempt to smuggle a substantial quantity of heroin (amphetamine crystal) to the Kingdom of Bahrain.

According to details, the action was taken on a tip-off, which revealed that some unscrupulous people were planning to smuggle a substantial quantity of heroin (amphetamine crystal) to the Kingdom of Bahrain through Express Mail Service (EMS).

Reacting on this information, the staff of DEC had been directed to mount stiff vigilance at the EMS, Exports.

As a result, the staff of DEC detected the presence of suspicious substance during checking of sealed tinplate boxes of dried fruit, which were booked for Bahrain.

Consequently, the parcel of sealed tinplate boxes of dried fruit was opened that led to the recovery of 4.1 kilograms of heroin (amphetamine crystal).

The Customs officials said that the dried fruits were replaced by packets of amphetamine crystal packed in high quality polythene and the international value of the confiscated drugs is estimated to be Rs41 million.

A case under the Customs/Narcotics Act has been registered against the accused who booked the parcel. Customs officials further confirmed that the accused who booked the parcel was taken into custody, and the customs court has granted his remand for further interrogation.

