10,000 people to get free vocational training

LAHORE: The Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal (SW&BM) Punjab has entered into an agreement with private sector to provide free-of-cost vocational trainings to 10,000 persons.

Flanked by Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) CEO Jawad Khan and members of the private sector, Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bail-ul-Maal Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari while addressing a press conference at the Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR) Punjab said the government has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under which over 10,000 people will be provided free-of-cost vocational trainings.

"The unique part of this agreement is that the private organisations - Aman Tech and Wadhan Foundation - would guarantee provision of jobs to 70 percent of the graduates," the minister claimed, adding in the first phase, 1,000 male and female apprentices would be trained within a year. Sharing details of the content of the agreement, the minister further said that initially it would be a pilot project to meet the requirements of market. "Trainings in 32 groups would be started in three institutions working under the SW&BM department. These included Qasar-e-Behbood, 'Sanatzar' Lahore and Sanatzar Attock. The PSDF will provide necessary funding for this programme," he added.

