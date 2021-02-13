State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates

KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Friday (February 12, 2021).

=========================== US Dollar 159.0600 Pound Sterling 219.9005 Euro 192.7966 Japanese Yen 1.5198 ===========================

