World
More than 14 million Britons have received first COVID-19 vaccine dose
- Britain on Friday also reported 758 deaths within 28 days of a positive test and an additional 15,144 cases.
12 Feb 2021
LONDON: A total of 14,012,224 Britons have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, official data showed on Friday, as the government races to vaccinate the most vulnerable people.
