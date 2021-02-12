ANL 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.54%)
Feb 12, 2021
More than 14 million Britons have received first COVID-19 vaccine dose

  • Britain on Friday also reported 758 deaths within 28 days of a positive test and an additional 15,144 cases.
Reuters 12 Feb 2021

LONDON: A total of 14,012,224 Britons have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, official data showed on Friday, as the government races to vaccinate the most vulnerable people.

Britain on Friday also reported 758 deaths within 28 days of a positive test and an additional 15,144 cases.

