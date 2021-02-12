China's CanSinoBIO COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency use in Pakistan

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has approved the emergency use of Chinese coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine from CanSino Biologics.

As per details, the approval was granted by the authority’s registration board on Friday.

A request for the approval of the drug for emergency use was submitted to DRAP's registration board by AJM Pharma (Pvt) Limited, the report said.

The decision to approve it was taken during the third meeting of the authority's registration board.

Pakistan is the second country to approve use of China’s vaccine after Mexico.

Clinical trials for CanSinoBIO's vaccine were already going on in several countries, including Pakistan.