India's January inflation eases to 4.06pc y/y
- Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted an annual inflation at 4.45% for the month.
12 Feb 2021
NEW DELHI: India's retail inflation eased to 4.06% in January from a year ago, driven mainly by a sharp fall in vegetable prices, government data released on Friday showed.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted an annual inflation at 4.45% for the month.
