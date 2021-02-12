ANL 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.54%)
ASC 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.27%)
ASL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.8%)
AVN 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.59%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
BYCO 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
DGKC 131.90 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (4.35%)
EPCL 47.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
FCCL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
FFBL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.35%)
FFL 16.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.79%)
HUMNL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.57%)
JSCL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.15%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-3.94%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.26%)
MLCF 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.02%)
PAEL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.18%)
PIBTL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
POWER 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PPL 90.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.26%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.55%)
TRG 118.35 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.76%)
UNITY 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.82%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.41%)
BR100 4,925 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (0.12%)
BR30 25,254 Increased By ▲ 61.54 (0.24%)
KSE100 45,808 Decreased By ▼ -247.16 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,105 Decreased By ▼ -117.51 (-0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India's January inflation eases to 4.06pc y/y

  • Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted an annual inflation at 4.45% for the month.
Reuters 12 Feb 2021

NEW DELHI: India's retail inflation eased to 4.06% in January from a year ago, driven mainly by a sharp fall in vegetable prices, government data released on Friday showed.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted an annual inflation at 4.45% for the month.

indian economy India's retail inflation inflation data

India's January inflation eases to 4.06pc y/y

Pakistan 'disappointed' over US's ‘India’s Jammu & Kashmir' statement; terms the reference inconsistent with UNSC’s resolutions

PM inaugurates Miyawaki Urban Forest at Lahore's Jilani Park

In a major blow to PML-N, Sardar Sikandar Hayyat joins AJK Muslim Conference

Last location of Sadpara, other climbers traced through satellite

SC restrains Justice Isa from hearing cases involving PM

Four soldiers martyred in Afghan cross-border attack in South Waziristan: ISPR

PM says no money for legislators

G7 seen backing issuance of new IMF SDRs

Blinken, South Korea foreign minister discuss North Korea, Myanmar

PayPal unlikely to invest cash in cryptocurrencies

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters