300 Myanmar MPs urge UN to probe rights abuses by military
12 Feb 2021
GENEVA: Some 300 elected parliamentarians in Myanmar called on the United Nations on Friday to investigate "gross human rights violations" committed by the military since its Feb. 1 coup, including arrests of civilian leaders and shooting protesters.
In a letter read out to the Human Rights Council in Geneva by Britain's ambassador Julian Braithwaite, they said the junta had also "placed restrictions on people's freedom of speech by preparing a telecommunications bill intended to control access to the Internet and mobile services.
"We urge the Human Rights Council to support our efforts."
