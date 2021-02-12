Pakistan
PM, Usman Buzdar discuss Punjab's overall situation
12 Feb 2021
Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar met on Friday Prime Minister Imran Khan in Lahore.
The PM and the chief minister discussed the overall situation of the province, as well as development issues.
The PM is on a day-long visit in Lahore where he will be the chief guest at the inauguration of Miyawaki urban forest at Jilani Park. The premier will be briefed about the progress made so far to achieve the target of 51 Urban Forest sites in Lahore to protect the environment.
During his visit, the PM will also chair the sessions for the provision of universal health coverage, steps for reducing flour prices and an increase in fruit and vegetable markets.
The PM will also attend an event related to Ravi Riverfront Urban Development project.
