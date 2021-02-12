World
Mexico reports 10,677 new coronavirus cases, 1,474 deaths
- The government says the real number of infected people and the death toll in Mexico are both likely significantly higher than reported levels.
12 Feb 2021
MEXICO CITY: Mexico's health ministry on Thursday reported 10,677 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,474 more fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the overall total to 1,968,566 cases and 171,234 deaths.
Mexico reports 10,677 new coronavirus cases, 1,474 deaths
