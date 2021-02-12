ANL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.98%)
Four soldiers martyred in Afghan cross-border attack in South Waziristan: ISPR

  • The ISPR said that responding to the attack, soldiers killed four of the attackers.
  • The martyred soldiers were identified as Lance Naik Imran Ali, Sepoy Atif Jahangir, Sepoy Anees ur Rehman and Sepoy Aziz.
Aisha Mahmood 12 Feb 2021

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday that at least for soldiers were martyred when terrorists attacked a security forces post in Makin, South Waziristan district.

In a press release, the ISPR said that responding to the attack, soldiers killed four of the attackers. A clearance operation in the area is in progress, ISPR said.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Lance Naik Imran Ali, Sepoy Atif Jahangir, Sepoy Anees ur Rehman and Sepoy Aziz. Condemning the attack, President Arif Alvi has expressed his grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of four Army soldiers in the attack, Radio Pakistan reported.

On Thursday, the ISPR said that a five-year-old child was killed and seven other children were injured in Khyber Pakhunkhwa’s Bajaur district in a rocket attack from Afghanistan. In a press release, the ISPR said that at least five rockets were from inside Afghanistan in Lagharai sector.

Due to the attack, a 5-year-old from Mamund, Bajaur embraced martyrdom while seven minors including a girl got injured, the ISPR said.

Pakistan Afghanistan ISPR attacks South Waziristan Bajaur Lagharai sector Sarakai

