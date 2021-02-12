Markets
Indian shares inch higher; ITC slides
- Cigarettes-to-hotels conglomerate ITC slid nearly 3% after it posted a fall in December-quarter profit.
12 Feb 2021
BENGALURU: Indian shares rose slightly on Friday as Infosys and other IT services stocks gained after lagging the broader market for much of this month, while ITC fell after reporting lacklustre earnings.
The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.1% at 15,190.70 by 0400 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.14% to 51,602.77.
The Nifty IT index, tracking India's software services firms, was up 0.9%, rising the most among 14 sectoral indexes. IT giant Infosys was the top boost to the Nifty 50 with a 1.8% rise.
Other Asian shares hovered just below a record high as mixed US economic data caused some investors to show restraint.

