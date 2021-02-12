ANL 30.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.39%)
ASC 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
ASL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.24%)
AVN 97.00 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.63%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
DGKC 130.11 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (2.94%)
EPCL 47.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.53%)
FCCL 26.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
FFBL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.05%)
FFL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.71%)
HASCOL 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.63%)
HUBC 90.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.55%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.21%)
JSCL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.97%)
KAPCO 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
KEL 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
MLCF 45.45 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.25%)
PAEL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.56%)
PIBTL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.63%)
POWER 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.33%)
PPL 91.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.4%)
PRL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.12%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.99%)
SILK 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
SNGP 39.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.01%)
TRG 119.30 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.58%)
UNITY 34.15 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.48%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.7%)
BR100 4,961 Increased By ▲ 41.52 (0.84%)
BR30 25,452 Increased By ▲ 259.75 (1.03%)
KSE100 46,226 Increased By ▲ 170.47 (0.37%)
KSE30 19,309 Increased By ▲ 86.73 (0.45%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Mark-up subsidy scheme: Over 8,000 applications received, Baqir tells PM

Recorder Report Updated 12 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan was informed by the governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) that within few weeks over 8,000 applications have been received in mark-up subsidy scheme and 1,820 out of them have been approved with an outlay of Rs5 billion, while pending applications are being processed expeditiously.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was given briefing while chairing a weekly meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Housing, Construction and Development on Thursday.

The meeting reviewed progress on construction activities underway across the country and progress regarding provision of loans by the banks to builders, developers, and especially the low-income groups.

The senior minister Punjab informed the prime minister with regard to response of builders and developers about proactive role being played by the banks in extending loan facility for the development and construction activities. The meeting was informed that for the first time in the history of the country, a standard application form was being used by all banks for extending credit facility to the low-income groups.

This has been made possible by efforts of the State Bank and cooperation extended by commercial banks of the country.

The Secretary Housing informed the prime minister that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed with two banks through which loans with no ceiling limit would be provided for construction and purchase of new houses to the segments which are not covered under the government’s mark-up scheme.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the cooperation being extended by commercial banks towards promoting construction activities and directed the governor State Bank and the chairman Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority to continuously follow the process of access to easy loans by low-income groups and remove all difficulties on priority basis.

Earlier, the prime minister also chaired a meeting to review progress on Ravi Urban Development project and the Central Business District in Lahore.

The prime minister was informed that five investors have submitted Request for Proposals during recently held investors’ conference.

Two more investors have also shown their interest towards the project.

The prime minister was also briefed about the progress into priority areas of the project.

The prime minister observed that Ravi Urban Development Project would address issues of the provincial capital and will serve to promote massive economic activities in the area.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PM Prime Minister Imran Khan Housing SBP NCC development commercial banks State Bank of Pakistan Construction senior minister Punjab Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Baqir Ravi Urban Development Project

Mark-up subsidy scheme: Over 8,000 applications received, Baqir tells PM

FBR against proposed restoration of zero-rating regime

Wall Street player BNY Mellon jumps on bitcoin bandwagon

Senate polls on March 3

Two-member judgment was made per incuriam: AGP

Govt employees’ protest forces govt to announce 25pc pay raise

Reference to IIOJK: Pakistan takes exception to US State Dept’s tweet

Second increase in 2 days: Nepra raises Discos’ tariffs by 83 paisa per unit

PD seeks AGP’s opinion on ToRs sent by KE

Govt to allow private firms to import Covid shots, exempt from price caps

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.