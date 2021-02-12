SBP’s reserves down by $82m

ANL
30.75
Increased By
▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
ASC
15.80
Increased By
▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
ASL
22.90
Increased By
▲ 0.33 (1.46%)
AVN
97.48
Increased By
▲ 2.04 (2.14%)
BOP
9.21
Increased By
▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
BYCO
9.25
Decreased By
▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
DGKC
130.55
Increased By
▲ 4.15 (3.28%)
EPCL
47.60
Increased By
▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL
26.14
Decreased By
▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFBL
26.73
Increased By
▲ 0.83 (3.2%)
FFL
16.87
Increased By
▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
HASCOL
11.19
Increased By
▲ 0.08 (0.72%)
HUBC
90.00
Increased By
▲ 0.49 (0.55%)
HUMNL
6.72
Increased By
▲ 0.10 (1.51%)
JSCL
24.98
Decreased By
▼ -0.42 (-1.65%)
KAPCO
41.39
Decreased By
▼ -0.51 (-1.22%)
KEL
4.29
Decreased By
▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
LOTCHEM
15.05
Decreased By
▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
MLCF
45.45
Increased By
▲ 1.00 (2.25%)
PAEL
39.85
Increased By
▲ 0.85 (2.18%)
PIBTL
12.70
Decreased By
▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
POWER
11.37
Increased By
▲ 0.12 (1.07%)
PPL
91.20
Decreased By
▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
PRL
27.25
Increased By
▲ 0.35 (1.3%)
PTC
9.14
Increased By
▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
SILK
1.61
Increased By
▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
SNGP
39.29
Increased By
▲ 0.49 (1.26%)
TRG
119.65
Increased By
▲ 3.35 (2.88%)
UNITY
34.00
Increased By
▲ 1.00 (3.03%)
WTL
1.46
Decreased By
▼ -0.02 (-1.35%)
Comments are closed on this story.