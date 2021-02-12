ANL 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
SBP’s reserves down by $82m

Recorder Report Updated 12 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Total liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased by $82 million to $12.949 billion due to external debt payments during the week that ended February 4, 2021.

The total liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the country stood at $20.073 billion on February 04, 2021.

The net foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks stood at $7.124 billion.

