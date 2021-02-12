Keamari gas incident: SEPA submits report in SHC

KARACHI: Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) on Thursday submitted a report regarding Keamari toxic gas case in Sindh High Court (SHC), recommending all oil installation companies to take measures to monitor volatile organic compounds on regular basis.

SHC heard the case related to deaths after the spread of hazardous gas in Keamari port area of Karachi. During the hearing, SEPA and Plant Protection Department (PPD) submitted their reports.

Senior superintendent police (SSP) Keamari appeared before the court and informed that the department will carry out the action in light of SEPA recommendations.

Bench stated that police negligence could be seen in the case as the samples were collected after two days, whereas, attention was not given to the statements of the affectees.

Bench asked SSP Keamari to take action in light of the SEPA report and adjourned the hearing till March 16.

SEPA report recommended that Marine Pollution Board of KPT should play its pro active role in order to prevent and control ambient air quality of the port premises and surrounding areas and results must be shared with SEPA on regular basis.

All oil companies located at Kemari are required to ensure safety, security and ask assessment of pipelines as per international standards, report suggested and added that all oil companies and terminals must prepare environmental management plan / environmental audit report for their operational activity and submit the same tor review and approval of Sindh EPA.

Report indicated that oil installation area is highly prone to any disaster therefore all companies operating in oil and other storage must apply international HSE (Health Safely Environment) codes/protocols and this area may be declared as safe zone.

It may be recalled that at least 14 deaths had been reported in February last year, whereas, more than 300 patients complained about having breathing problem in the Keamari and hospitalized during the offloading of a consignment of soybean cargo from a ship.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021