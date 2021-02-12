ANL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.37%)
ASC 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.63%)
ASL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-4.08%)
AVN 95.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.11%)
BOP 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
BYCO 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
DGKC 126.40 Increased By ▲ 5.99 (4.97%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.76%)
FCCL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.75%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.84%)
FFL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.47%)
HASCOL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.64%)
HUBC 89.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.5%)
JSCL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-7.27%)
KAPCO 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-5.2%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
MLCF 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.98%)
PAEL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-4.32%)
PIBTL 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.55%)
POWER 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.75%)
PPL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.56%)
PRL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.2%)
PTC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
SNGP 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-7.4%)
TRG 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -6.70 (-5.45%)
UNITY 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-6.44%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-14.94%)
BR100 4,919 Decreased By ▼ -71.98 (-1.44%)
BR30 25,192 Decreased By ▼ -556.66 (-2.16%)
KSE100 46,056 Decreased By ▼ -588.77 (-1.26%)
KSE30 19,222 Decreased By ▼ -252.3 (-1.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Keamari gas incident: SEPA submits report in SHC

Recorder Report 12 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) on Thursday submitted a report regarding Keamari toxic gas case in Sindh High Court (SHC), recommending all oil installation companies to take measures to monitor volatile organic compounds on regular basis.

SHC heard the case related to deaths after the spread of hazardous gas in Keamari port area of Karachi. During the hearing, SEPA and Plant Protection Department (PPD) submitted their reports.

Senior superintendent police (SSP) Keamari appeared before the court and informed that the department will carry out the action in light of SEPA recommendations.

Bench stated that police negligence could be seen in the case as the samples were collected after two days, whereas, attention was not given to the statements of the affectees.

Bench asked SSP Keamari to take action in light of the SEPA report and adjourned the hearing till March 16.

SEPA report recommended that Marine Pollution Board of KPT should play its pro active role in order to prevent and control ambient air quality of the port premises and surrounding areas and results must be shared with SEPA on regular basis.

All oil companies located at Kemari are required to ensure safety, security and ask assessment of pipelines as per international standards, report suggested and added that all oil companies and terminals must prepare environmental management plan / environmental audit report for their operational activity and submit the same tor review and approval of Sindh EPA.

Report indicated that oil installation area is highly prone to any disaster therefore all companies operating in oil and other storage must apply international HSE (Health Safely Environment) codes/protocols and this area may be declared as safe zone.

It may be recalled that at least 14 deaths had been reported in February last year, whereas, more than 300 patients complained about having breathing problem in the Keamari and hospitalized during the offloading of a consignment of soybean cargo from a ship.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

GAS Sindh High Court SSP Sindh Environmental Protection Agency Keamari toxic

Keamari gas incident: SEPA submits report in SHC

FBR against proposed restoration of zero-rating regime

Wall Street player BNY Mellon jumps on bitcoin bandwagon

Senate polls on March 3

Two-member judgment was made per incuriam: AGP

Govt employees’ protest forces govt to announce 25pc pay raise

Mark-up subsidy scheme: Over 8,000 applications received, Baqir tells PM

Reference to IIOJK: Pakistan takes exception to US State Dept’s tweet

Second increase in 2 days: Nepra raises Discos’ tariffs by 83 paisa per unit

PD seeks AGP’s opinion on ToRs sent by KE

Govt to allow private firms to import Covid shots, exempt from price caps

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.