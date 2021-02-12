Gold prices fall

KARACHI: Gold prices on Thursday fell slightly on the local market, traders said. After a fall of Rs 200, the yellow metal price reached Rs 111,800 per tola. Gold price per 10 grams also went down by Rs 172 to Rs 95,850 on the domestic market. The precious metal was quoted selling for $1842 per ounce on the world market. Silver was selling for Rs 1,390 per tola, Rs 1191.70 per 10 grams and $27.16 per ounce, traders said.

