57 more corona deaths, 1,502 new cases reported: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday reported 57 more coronavirus deaths and 1,502 new cases, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said. According to the NCOC, following the death of 57 more Covid-19 patients, the national coronavirus death tally has reached to 12,185 and the total cases to 559,093.

Active coronavirus cases nationwide at present stand at 30,225, as during the past 24 hours 1,732 people have recovered from the deadly virus. So far, 516,683 people have recovered from the disease across Pakistan; making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

The health authorities have conducted 37,452 tests across the country, including 11,015 in Sindh, 13,333 in Punjab, 7,066 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), 4,747 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 473 in Balochistan, 360 in Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B), and 458 in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Since the coronavirus outbreak, Pakistan has carried out total 8,325,543 Covid-19 tests and has equipped 631 hospitals with Covid facilities. At present, 2,189 corona patients are admitted in hospitals across the country. According to the NCOC, at present, 267 people are on ventilators countrywide.

It further said that no coronavirus patient was on ventilator in AJK, G-B, and Balochistan. Maximum ventilators were occupied in four major regions with Multan occupying 37 percent ventilators, Lahore 35 percent, Peshawar 28, and the ICT 23 percent.

Similarly, maximum Oxygen beds were also occupied in four major regions with Peshawar occupying 42 percent, Multan 23 percent, Karachi 23 percent, and Lahore 21 percent.

Sindh is on top with 252,296 Covid-19 cases, since the pandemic outbreak, followed by Punjab with 162,391 cases, KPK with 68,972 cases, ICT with 42,289 cases, Balochistan with 18,898 cases, AJK with 9,334 cases, and G-B with 4,923 cases.

Punjab with 4,982 deaths is on top of which 34 died during the past 24 hours, followed by Sindh with 4,171 deaths, of which 14 died during the past 24 hours, KPK with 1,976 corona deaths of which six died during the past 24 hours, ICT with 481 deaths, AJK with 276 deaths of which three died during the past 24 hours, Balochistan with 197, and G-B with 102 deaths.

Meanwhile, the first phase of countrywide coronavirus vaccination drive is continuing under which health professionals are being vaccinated with Covid-19 vaccine.

According to the NCOC, so far, 27,228 frontline health workers have been vaccinated.

Of them, 21,121 are from Sindh, 4,458 from Punjab, 691 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 274 from the Islamabad Capital Territory, 239 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 312 from Gilgit-Baltistan, and 133 from Balochistan.

