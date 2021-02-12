KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Thursday (February 11, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 159.39 159.36 159.44 159.30 159.20 159.16 158.94 EUR 193.23 193.25 193.48 193.42 193.41 193.49 193.35 GBP 220.61 220.58 220.72 220.54 220.41 220.38 220.10 ===========================================================================

