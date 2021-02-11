ANL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.37%)
ASC 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.63%)
ASL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-4.08%)
AVN 95.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.11%)
BOP 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
BYCO 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
DGKC 126.40 Increased By ▲ 5.99 (4.97%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.76%)
FCCL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.75%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.84%)
FFL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.47%)
HASCOL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.64%)
HUBC 89.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.5%)
JSCL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-7.27%)
KAPCO 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-5.2%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
MLCF 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.98%)
PAEL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-4.32%)
PIBTL 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.55%)
POWER 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.75%)
PPL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.56%)
PRL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.2%)
PTC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
SNGP 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-7.4%)
TRG 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -6.70 (-5.45%)
UNITY 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-6.44%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-14.94%)
BR100 4,919 Decreased By ▼ -71.98 (-1.44%)
BR30 25,192 Decreased By ▼ -556.66 (-2.16%)
KSE100 46,056 Decreased By ▼ -588.77 (-1.26%)
KSE30 19,222 Decreased By ▼ -252.3 (-1.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Going digital will boost rouble's global role, Russia says

  • Russia's central bank first floated the idea of the digital rouble last October, saying it could be issued on top of existing cash and non-cash roubles to facilitate payments.
  • China's example shows that they want to use their digital currency as a tool for international settlements.
Reuters 11 Feb 2021

MOSCOW: A "digital rouble" could be a tool to make the Russian currency more global, a senior finance ministry official said on Thursday.

Russia's central bank first floated the idea of the digital rouble last October, saying it could be issued on top of existing cash and non-cash roubles to facilitate payments.

As physical cash use falls globally, authorities around the globe want to fend off the threat to their money-printing powers from the likes of the cryptocurrency bitcoin or the Facebook-backed Diem, formerly Libra.

Fearful of the private sector stepping in to facilitate payments in unregulated ways, seven Western central banks including the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank have teamed up with the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) to explore so-called "central bank digital currencies".

They do not, however, include China's central bank, which has advanced the farthest by piloting a digital renminbi, hoping to erode the dollar's domination of international payments.

Ivan Chebeskov, head of the financial policy department at the Russian Finance Ministry, said the digital rouble would compete with other digital currencies.

"China's example shows that they want to use their digital currency as a tool for international settlements, to strengthen the yuan globally," he told a meeting at the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

"If we make the digital rouble more attractive than other world digital currencies, maybe we will increase the competitiveness of the rouble in international settlements in general."

He said it would also make transactions more transparent, allowing for "total control" of budget spending.

Russia has for years wanted to roll back the dollar's dominance, notably after the West imposed economic and financial sanctions on Moscow in 2014 for the annexation of Crimea and its role in the Ukrainian crisis.

But potential users were cautious.

"For a currency to be competitive, there needs to be a competitive economy. And, unfortunately, if the rouble turns digital, it won't stop being the rouble," Vladimir Kozinets, head of treasury and risk management at the car dealership Rolf, told the same meeting.

The rouble has weakened sharply in the past few years, trading at around 74 to the dollar compared with around 33 before a crash in the price of oil, Russia's key dollar-earning export, and Western sanctions.

Russia's largest lender, Sberbank, has said a digital rouble could push up interest rates.

European Central Bank roubles Russian currency digital rouble cryptocurreny

Going digital will boost rouble's global role, Russia says

Pakistan to continue supporting Kashmiris: JCSC meeting

‘There has been no change in US policy in the region,’ clarifies State Dept on its ‘India’s Jammu & Kashmir' statement

FM hopes new US administration will stop ignoring ground realities in IIOJK

Akram calls on UNSC to initiate action against Indian agencies for sponsoring terrorism against Pakistan

Saudi says Yemen rebel drone intercepted after Abha hit

Senate Elections to be held on March 3, announces ECP

Nepal bans three Indian climbers for faking Everest Summit in 2016

Pakistan condemns Houthi militants’ drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport

Iran producing uranium metal, further violating 2015 deal: IAEA

Biden announces review of China defence stance in Pentagon visit

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters