PM approves increase in salaries of govt employees

  • The notification in increase in salary will be issued after approval by cabinet
  • On February 10, violent protests erupted in the federal capital as the government employees, protesting for a pay rise, clashed with police while attempting to enter the restricted Red Zone
Fahad Zulfikar 11 Feb 2021

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved an increase in the salaries of federal government employees, local media reported on Thursday.

As per details, the approval has been granted during a meeting between the premier and the representatives of the Committee formed by the protesting employees. Interior Minister Shaikh Rashid Ahmed, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan were also present in the meeting.

The Finance Ministry officials briefed the prime minister about the developments and discussed the burden on the national exchequer after the increase in salaries.

Meanwhile, the cabinet is expected to approve an increase in the salaries of government employees through summary circulation. The notification in increase in salary will be issued after cabinet approval.

On February 10, violent protests erupted in the federal capital as the government employees, protesting for a pay rise, clashed with police while attempting to enter the restricted Red Zone.

Protests were held at different points of the city, including Constitution Avenue, outside Secretariat Block and Cabinet Block. The demonstrators also broke the main entrance door of the Cabinet Block.

The government had approved a 24 percent increase in salaries for grades 1 to 16, in principle. However federal employees demanded a 40 percent rise in salaries.

