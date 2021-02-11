ANL 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.51%)
ASC 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.98%)
AVN 99.99 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.51%)
BOP 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
BYCO 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
DGKC 128.40 Increased By ▲ 7.99 (6.64%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.72%)
FCCL 26.48 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.84%)
FFBL 26.29 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.65%)
FFL 17.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.86%)
HUBC 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.9%)
JSCL 27.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.73%)
KAPCO 42.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-3.87%)
KEL 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.24%)
MLCF 46.45 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.43%)
PAEL 41.16 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.98%)
PIBTL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
POWER 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.96%)
PPL 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.02%)
PRL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.12%)
PTC 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.58%)
SNGP 40.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.29%)
TRG 126.10 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.52%)
UNITY 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.47%)
WTL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-8.62%)
BR100 5,002 Increased By ▲ 11.26 (0.23%)
BR30 25,877 Increased By ▲ 128.12 (0.5%)
KSE100 46,549 Decreased By ▼ -95.07 (-0.2%)
KSE30 19,451 Decreased By ▼ -23.23 (-0.12%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian fuel oil margin hits 1-year high, supply tightness to persist in 2021

  • VLSFO has posted the highest average margin among refined products in 2020 and so far in 2021, according to data on Refinitiv Eikon.
Reuters 11 Feb 2021

SINGAPORE: Supported by shrinking supplies and firm demand, Asian refiners' profit from producing very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) rose to a one-year high this week, setting the stage for a trend that could persist throughout the year, traders and analysts said.

"Tightness in the fuel oil complex will remain a common theme through 2021, especially as the tightness in crude ensures that any uptick in margins will be transferred straight to crude producers if OPEC+ producers can hold their nerve," said Energy Aspects in a note to clients last week.

The front-month VLSFO margin was at $15 per barrel above Dubai crude on Tuesday, its highest since Feb. 20 and up from $11.75 a barrel at the start of the year, according to Refinitiv data in Eikon.

VLSFO refining margins have spiked this week "amid tightness in the Asian market," said Sri Paravaikkarasu, director for Asia oil at FGE.

"In fact, offshore VLSFO inventories in Singapore dropped to a record low of 10.7 million barrels," said Paravaikkarasu.

The recent gains in refining margins for VLSFO, used in marine fuels, known as bunker fuel, and as a feedstock in power generation, occurred as crude oil prices soared to a 13-month high this week. Prices gained as investors are betting that fuel demand will rise while the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC+, keep a lid on supply.

VLSFO margins have been supported by resilient bunkering demand, which is already back to pre-pandemic levels in most ports around the world, as well as a spike in demand from utilities earlier this year as they faced liquefied natural gas shortages.

Fuel oil flows into east Asia, most of which comes to the Singapore trading and storage hub, were assessed at 4.5 million to 5.5 million tonnes in February, down from 5.63 million tonnes in January, according to Refinitiv Oil Research.

While rising prices could prompt producers to increase output of the fuel over the near term, sustained refinery production cuts and resilient demand could keep VLSFO prices supported throughout the year, said three traders involved in the fuel oil market.

"We should see incremental VLSFO volumes from the Middle East arriving in Asia this month. This will coincide with a seasonal pullback in Asian bunker demand (from March) and lower (low-sulphur fuel oil) needs from Northeast Asian power producers," said Paravaikkarasu.

VLSFO has posted the highest average margin among refined products in 2020 and so far in 2021, according to data on Refinitiv Eikon.

"Overall Asian product cracks have been able to creep higher on support from a cold winter and optimism about vaccines despite renewed restrictions pressurising demand in the short term," said George Dix, oil analyst at Energy Aspects.

OPEC Sri Paravaikkarasu Refinitiv Eikon VLSFO George Dix Energy Aspects Asian fuel oil

Asian fuel oil margin hits 1-year high, supply tightness to persist in 2021

Akram calls on UNSC to initiate action against Indian agencies for sponsoring terrorism against Pakistan

Saudi says Yemen rebel drone intercepted after Abha hit

Senate Elections to be held on March 3, announces ECP

Nepal bans three Indian climbers for faking Everest Summit in 2016

Pakistan condemns Houthi militants’ drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport

Iran producing uranium metal, further violating 2015 deal: IAEA

Biden announces review of China defence stance in Pentagon visit

US backs Japan concerns on China ships

Biden presses Xi on HK, Xinjiang in first phone call

Payment to IPPs: IMF has acquiesced to deal

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters