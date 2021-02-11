CBOT wheat may retest support at $6.25-3/4

Markets
11 Feb 2021
SINGAPORE: CBOT March wheat may retest a support at $6.25-3/4 per bushel, with a good chance of breaking below this level and falling towards $6.15-1/4.
The support is provided by the 76.4% projection level of a downward wave c from $6.60-1/2. This wave is expected to travel to $6.15-1/4, its 100% projection level.
Resistance is at $6.37-3/4, a break above which could lead to a gain into $6.43 to $6.49-3/4 range. On the daily chart, the consolidation within a wedge is ending.
