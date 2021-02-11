Markets
Hong Kong shares open lower
- The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.14 percent, or 43.44 points, to 29,995.28.
11 Feb 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks kicked off Thursday morning slightly lower as investors took a breather following a rally that saw shares pile on more than six percent in under two weeks.
Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a holiday.
