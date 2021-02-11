ANL 29.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.71%)
ASC 16.24 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.82%)
ASL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.04%)
AVN 99.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.02%)
BOP 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.76%)
BYCO 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
DGKC 128.51 Increased By ▲ 8.10 (6.73%)
EPCL 48.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.92%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.46%)
FFL 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
HASCOL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUBC 89.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.04%)
HUMNL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
JSCL 27.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.84%)
KAPCO 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-4.98%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.73%)
MLCF 46.95 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (3.53%)
PAEL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.32%)
PIBTL 12.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.75%)
PPL 92.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.48%)
PRL 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
SILK 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.23%)
SNGP 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TRG 125.69 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (2.19%)
UNITY 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.05%)
WTL 1.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-8.05%)
BR100 4,999 Increased By ▲ 7.82 (0.16%)
BR30 25,835 Increased By ▲ 85.59 (0.33%)
KSE100 46,600 Decreased By ▼ -44.73 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,485 Increased By ▲ 10.36 (0.05%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong shares open lower

  • The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.14 percent, or 43.44 points, to 29,995.28.
AFP 11 Feb 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks kicked off Thursday morning slightly lower as investors took a breather following a rally that saw shares pile on more than six percent in under two weeks.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.14 percent, or 43.44 points, to 29,995.28.

Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a holiday.

Hong Kong stocks Hang Seng Index Chinese markets

Hong Kong shares open lower

Nepal bans three Indian climbers for faking Everest Summit in 2016

Pakistan condemns Houthi militants’ drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport

Iran producing uranium metal, further violating 2015 deal: IAEA

Biden announces review of China defence stance in Pentagon visit

US backs Japan concerns on China ships

Biden presses Xi on HK, Xinjiang in first phone call

Payment to IPPs: IMF has acquiesced to deal

US Justice Department asks court to put government's TikTok appeal on hold

SBP Modernizes Foreign Exchange Regulations to facilitate Startups, Fintechs & Exports

Fashion overtakes food on European stock markets

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters