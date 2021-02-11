World
Biden speaks by phone with China's Xi Jinping
- Biden offered Xi his "greetings and well wishes" to the Chinese people on the occasion of the Lunar New Year celebrations, the White House said in a statement.
11 Feb 2021
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden expressed concerns to Chinese leader Xi Jinping about human rights in Hong Kong and Xinjiang late Wednesday in their first call since Biden took office on January 20, according to the White House.
Biden offered Xi his "greetings and well wishes" to the Chinese people on the occasion of the Lunar New Year celebrations, the White House said in a statement.
He also "underscored his fundamental concerns about Beijing's coercive and unfair economic practices, crackdown in Hong Kong, human rights abuses in Xinjiang, and increasingly assertive actions in the region, including toward Taiwan," it said.
Sponsoring terrorism: Pakistan calls on UNSC to initiate action against India
Biden speaks by phone with China's Xi Jinping
Nepal bans three Indian climbers for faking Everest Summit in 2016
Pakistan condemns Houthi militants’ drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport
Iran producing uranium metal, further violating 2015 deal: IAEA
Biden announces review of China defence stance in Pentagon visit
US backs Japan concerns on China ships
Biden presses Xi on HK, Xinjiang in first phone call
Payment to IPPs: IMF has acquiesced to deal
US Justice Department asks court to put government's TikTok appeal on hold
SBP Modernizes Foreign Exchange Regulations to facilitate Startups, Fintechs & Exports
Fashion overtakes food on European stock markets
Read more stories
Comments