ANL 29.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
ASC 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
ASL 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
AVN 98.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.14%)
BOP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 120.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.07%)
EPCL 48.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FCCL 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFBL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
FFL 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
HASCOL 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
HUBC 91.14 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.65%)
HUMNL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
JSCL 27.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
KAPCO 44.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.31%)
PAEL 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.47%)
PIBTL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
PPL 93.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.17%)
PRL 27.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
PTC 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
SILK 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
SNGP 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
TRG 123.69 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.56%)
UNITY 35.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.45%)
BR100 4,997 Increased By ▲ 6.09 (0.12%)
BR30 25,813 Increased By ▲ 64.24 (0.25%)
KSE100 46,569 Decreased By ▼ -75.78 (-0.16%)
KSE30 19,469 Decreased By ▼ -5.58 (-0.03%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Mexico approves Chinese Covid vaccines CanSino and CoronaVac

  • So far, only the American-German Pfizer/BioNTech jab has been administered, with health care workers across Mexico and teachers in the southern part of the country having received the jab.
AFP 11 Feb 2021

MEXICO CITY: Mexican regulators gave emergency approval Wednesday to the Chinese-made Covid-19 vaccines CanSino Biologics and CoronaVac.

The approval was announced by deputy health minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell as Mexico struggles to manage the pandemic.

"I have given the authorization for emergency use of both vaccines," Lopez-Gatell, who serves as the spokesman for the government's pandemic coordination, said during a press conference.

In addition to CanSino and Sinovac's CoronaVac, Mexico has authorized three other Covid-19 vaccines: those from Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Russia's Sputnik V.

In late December, Mexico became the first Latin American country to approve a coronavirus vaccine, followed by Chile and Costa Rica.

So far, only the American-German Pfizer/BioNTech jab has been administered, with health care workers across Mexico and teachers in the southern part of the country having received the jab.

The first shipment of the active ingredient in the British-Swedish AstraZeneca vaccine arrived in Mexico in January, and it is expected to be ready for local use and shipment throughout Latin America by March.

Mexico has officially registered around 170,000 deaths from Covid-19 -- the world's third highest toll -- and nearly two million known cases.

Mexico AstraZeneca German Sputnik V COVID19 CoronaVac CanSino Biologics PfizerBioNTech American German

Mexico approves Chinese Covid vaccines CanSino and CoronaVac

Nepal bans three Indian climbers for faking Everest Summit in 2016

Pakistan condemns Houthi militants’ drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport

Iran producing uranium metal, further violating 2015 deal: IAEA

Biden announces review of China defence stance in Pentagon visit

US backs Japan concerns on China ships

Biden presses Xi on HK, Xinjiang in first phone call

Payment to IPPs: IMF has acquiesced to deal

US Justice Department asks court to put government's TikTok appeal on hold

SBP Modernizes Foreign Exchange Regulations to facilitate Startups, Fintechs & Exports

Fashion overtakes food on European stock markets

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters