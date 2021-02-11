CBOT soybeans may drop to $13.24-1/4

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean March contract may drop to $13.24-1/4 per bushel, driven by a fierce wave C.

This wave started at $14.09-1/2. It is the third wave of a three-wave cycle from the Jan. 14 high of $14.35-3/4. A projection analysis reveals a target zone of $12.71-3/4 to $13.24-1/4.

Based on the current strong momentum, the wave C may eventually travel to $12.71-3/4. A bounce from the current level may be limited to $13.56-3/4.

On the daily chart, the contract has broken a support at $13.54-1/2. The break opened the way towards $13.03-3/4. The downside may not be limited to this level, as the current wave c is expected to travel beyond this point.

A more bearish target of $12.22 will be established when the support

