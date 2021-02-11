ANL 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.51%)
ASC 16.39 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.76%)
ASL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.61%)
AVN 99.79 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.31%)
BOP 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
BYCO 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
DGKC 124.75 Increased By ▲ 4.34 (3.6%)
EPCL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.33%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.46%)
FFL 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
HASCOL 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
HUBC 90.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
JSCL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KAPCO 43.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.79%)
KEL 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.32%)
MLCF 46.31 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.12%)
PAEL 41.44 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.67%)
PIBTL 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
POWER 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.14%)
PPL 92.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
PRL 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
PTC 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.87%)
SNGP 41.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 125.90 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.36%)
UNITY 35.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.17%)
BR100 4,999 Increased By ▲ 7.82 (0.16%)
BR30 25,835 Increased By ▲ 85.59 (0.33%)
KSE100 46,599 Decreased By ▼ -44.99 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,484 Increased By ▲ 9.76 (0.05%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT soybeans may drop to $13.24-1/4

  • Based on the current strong momentum, the wave C may eventually travel to $12.71-3/4. A bounce from the current level may be limited to $13.56-3/4.
Reuters 11 Feb 2021

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean March contract may drop to $13.24-1/4 per bushel, driven by a fierce wave C.

This wave started at $14.09-1/2. It is the third wave of a three-wave cycle from the Jan. 14 high of $14.35-3/4. A projection analysis reveals a target zone of $12.71-3/4 to $13.24-1/4.

Based on the current strong momentum, the wave C may eventually travel to $12.71-3/4. A bounce from the current level may be limited to $13.56-3/4.

On the daily chart, the contract has broken a support at $13.54-1/2. The break opened the way towards $13.03-3/4. The downside may not be limited to this level, as the current wave c is expected to travel beyond this point.

A more bearish target of $12.22 will be established when the support

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

CBOT wheat CBOT corn CBOT soyoil CBOT soybeans CBOT March corn

CBOT soybeans may drop to $13.24-1/4

Nepal bans three Indian climbers for faking Everest Summit in 2016

Pakistan condemns Houthi militants’ drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport

Iran producing uranium metal, further violating 2015 deal: IAEA

Biden announces review of China defence stance in Pentagon visit

US backs Japan concerns on China ships

Biden presses Xi on HK, Xinjiang in first phone call

Payment to IPPs: IMF has acquiesced to deal

US Justice Department asks court to put government's TikTok appeal on hold

SBP Modernizes Foreign Exchange Regulations to facilitate Startups, Fintechs & Exports

Fashion overtakes food on European stock markets

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters