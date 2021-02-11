ANL 29.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
ASC 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
ASL 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
AVN 98.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.14%)
BOP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 120.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.07%)
EPCL 48.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FCCL 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFBL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
FFL 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
HASCOL 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
HUBC 91.14 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.65%)
HUMNL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
JSCL 27.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
KAPCO 44.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.31%)
PAEL 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.47%)
PIBTL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
PPL 93.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.17%)
PRL 27.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
PTC 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
SILK 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
SNGP 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
TRG 123.69 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.56%)
UNITY 35.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.45%)
BR100 4,998 Increased By ▲ 6.49 (0.13%)
BR30 25,834 Increased By ▲ 84.95 (0.33%)
KSE100 46,578 Decreased By ▼ -66.11 (-0.14%)
KSE30 19,471 Decreased By ▼ -3.51 (-0.02%)
Palm oil may edge up to 3,684 ringgit

  • On the daily chart, palm oil has cleared a resistance at 3,606 ringgit, the 23.6% retracement on the uptrend from 2,691 ringgit to 3,888 ringgit. It is likely to gain more to 3,713 ringgit.
Reuters 11 Feb 2021

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may edge up to 3,684 ringgit per tonne, as it has cleared a resistance at 3,584 ringgit.

The resistance is identified as the 61.8% retracement of the downtrend from 3,846 ringgit to 3,160 ringgit. The next resistance will be at 3,684 ringgit, a break above which could lead to a gain to 3,753 ringgit.

A drop towards 3,584 ringgit will be regarded as a pullback, until it extends below this level, as such an extension would signal a completion of the rise from the Feb. 3 low of 3,210 ringgit.

On the daily chart, palm oil has cleared a resistance at 3,606 ringgit, the 23.6% retracement on the uptrend from 2,691 ringgit to 3,888 ringgit. It is likely to gain more to 3,713 ringgit.

A fall below 3,606 ringgit, however, could indicate the break above this resistance was false, a bearish target of 3,431 ringgit will be established accordingly.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Palm oil may edge up to 3,684 ringgit

