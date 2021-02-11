ANL 29.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
ASC 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
ASL 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
AVN 98.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.14%)
BOP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 120.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.07%)
EPCL 48.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FCCL 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFBL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
FFL 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
HASCOL 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
HUBC 91.14 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.65%)
HUMNL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
JSCL 27.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
KAPCO 44.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.31%)
PAEL 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.47%)
PIBTL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
PPL 93.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.17%)
PRL 27.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
PTC 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
SILK 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
SNGP 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
TRG 123.69 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.56%)
UNITY 35.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.45%)
BR100 4,994 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (0.07%)
BR30 25,796 Increased By ▲ 47.43 (0.18%)
KSE100 46,575 Decreased By ▼ -69.59 (-0.15%)
KSE30 19,470 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-0.02%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Tokyo 2020 President Mori to resign over sexist comments

  • Nearly 80% of the public are opposed to holding the Games this year because of concerns about the coronavirus, recent polls show.
Reuters 11 Feb 2021

TOKYO: The president of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics organising committee, Yoshiro Mori, is set to step down over sexist remarks, media reported on Thursday, a resignation likely to raise new doubts over the viability of holding the Games later this year.

The former prime minister made the remark - that women talk too much - at a Japanese Olympic Committee board meeting early this month, setting off a storm of criticism at home and abroad.

The Fuji News Network and public broadcaster NHK reported that Mori, 83, was set to resign. The Mainichi newspaper said he was expected to express his intention to go on Friday, when executive members of the Tokyo Olympics board are due to meet to discuss his sexist remark.

Mori was not immediately available for comment. A spokesman for the organising committee declined comment.

The TBS broadcaster TBS reported that former Japan Football Association president and mayor of the Olympics village, Saburo Kawabuchi, would replace Mori.

Mori retracted his comment about women at a hastily called news conference on Feb. 4, acknowledging it was inappropriate and against the Olympic spirit.

But he declined, at that time, to resign.

Pressed on whether he really thought women talked too much, Mori said: "I don't listen to women that much lately, so I don't know".

Mori served as prime minister for a gaffe-plagued year from April 2000.

His latest comment on women drew sharp criticism in parliament, where opposition lawmakers demanded his resignation, and from the public on social media.

The 2020 Tokyo Games were postponed for a year because of the novel coronavirus and the pandemic is still creating huge questions about their viability, even though the government has said it is determined the July 23-Aug 8 Games go ahead.

Even before last year's postponement, ballooning costs and a plagiarism scandal involving the official logo bedevilled preparations.

But the coronavirus has proven to be the biggest threat.

Nearly 80% of the public are opposed to holding the Games this year because of concerns about the coronavirus, recent polls show.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has said coronavirus vaccines are key to a safe Olympics and he said on Wednesday the vaccination drive would begin in the middle of next week.

Japan's vaccination campaign is later than those in most major economies and any delay could sow doubts about a government aim to secure enough doses for everyone before the Olympics.

Coronavirus Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga vaccination Olympics Yoshiro Mori

Tokyo 2020 President Mori to resign over sexist comments

Nepal bans three Indian climbers for faking Everest Summit in 2016

Pakistan condemns Houthi militants’ drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport

Iran producing uranium metal, further violating 2015 deal: IAEA

Biden announces review of China defence stance in Pentagon visit

US backs Japan concerns on China ships

Biden presses Xi on HK, Xinjiang in first phone call

Payment to IPPs: IMF has acquiesced to deal

US Justice Department asks court to put government's TikTok appeal on hold

SBP Modernizes Foreign Exchange Regulations to facilitate Startups, Fintechs & Exports

Fashion overtakes food on European stock markets

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters