ANL 29.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
ASC 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
ASL 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
AVN 98.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.14%)
BOP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 120.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.07%)
EPCL 48.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FCCL 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFBL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
FFL 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
HASCOL 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
HUBC 91.14 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.65%)
HUMNL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
JSCL 27.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
KAPCO 44.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.31%)
PAEL 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.47%)
PIBTL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
PPL 93.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.17%)
PRL 27.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
PTC 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
SILK 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
SNGP 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
TRG 123.69 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.56%)
UNITY 35.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.45%)
BR100 4,994 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (0.07%)
BR30 25,796 Increased By ▲ 47.43 (0.18%)
KSE100 46,575 Decreased By ▼ -69.59 (-0.15%)
KSE30 19,470 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-0.02%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Canadian dollar steadies near 3-week high as oil rally extends

  • Canada's 10-year was unchanged at 0.998%, pulling back from its highest intraday level since March last year at 1.028%.
Reuters 11 Feb 2021

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar was unchanged against its US counterpart on Wednesday, holding near its strongest level in nearly three weeks as oil extended its winning streak and the greenback broadly declined.

The loonie was unchanged at 1.2693 to the greenback, or 78.78 US cents, having touched its strongest intraday level since Jan. 22 at 1.2667.

"USD-CAD continues to be driven by ever higher oil prices, and an abrupt turnaround in the greenback's fortunes since late last week," Ronald Simpson, managing director global currency analysis at Action Economics, said in a note.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose for a ninth day, its longest winning streak in two years, supported by producer supply cuts and hopes that vaccine rollouts will drive a recovery in demand.

US crude oil futures settled 0.6% higher at $58.68 a barrel, while the US dollar fell to a two-week low against a basket of major currencies as data showing tame US inflation weighed on Treasury yields.

Canada's 10-year was unchanged at 0.998%, pulling back from its highest intraday level since March last year at 1.028%.

Ontario, one of the world's biggest sub-sovereign debtors, said it would increase spending on hospitals and small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic as the province maintained its forecast for a record budget deficit in the current fiscal year.

The pandemic has added urgency to the Bank of Canada's development of a digital currency and a decision could come sooner than previously thought, Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Timothy Lane said, although he noted that a launch was not a "foregone conclusion."

Canadian Dollar Bank of Canada coronavirus pandemic Canada's major exports Timothy Lane Ronald Simpson

Canadian dollar steadies near 3-week high as oil rally extends

Nepal bans three Indian climbers for faking Everest Summit in 2016

Pakistan condemns Houthi militants’ drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport

Iran producing uranium metal, further violating 2015 deal: IAEA

Biden announces review of China defence stance in Pentagon visit

US backs Japan concerns on China ships

Biden presses Xi on HK, Xinjiang in first phone call

Payment to IPPs: IMF has acquiesced to deal

US Justice Department asks court to put government's TikTok appeal on hold

SBP Modernizes Foreign Exchange Regulations to facilitate Startups, Fintechs & Exports

Fashion overtakes food on European stock markets

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters