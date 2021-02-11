NAB launches probe against PTI minister, others

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday launched a corruption inquiry against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial minister Shaukat Yousafzai as well as some other politicians.

The decision to this effect was taken in the NAB’s Executive Board Meeting (EBM) which was presided over by NAB chairman former Justice Javed Iqbal.

The meeting approved filing two corruption reference, okayed launching of eight inquires and investigations, said a senior officials.

He said that the meeting was also attended by Deputy Chairman NAB, Advisor Legal to Chairman, Director General (DG) operations NAB and other senior officers of the NAB. The bureau decided to launch corruption inquires against Shaukat Yousafzai, Information Minister Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and others, Sardar Jaffar Khan Leghari, Member of National Assembly (MNA), Dera Ghazi Khan, and others, Ahmed Nawaz, Chairman, Hameed Akbar Khan, former District Nazim Bhakkar, Khalid Saeed, General Manager, Technical, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), Lahore and others, Muhammad Anwer Virk, former additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) and others, the officers/officials involved in illegal allotment of state land to American International School System, and also the management of the school.

He said that the bureau also okayed corruption inquiry against Raja Khan Mehr MPA, Sindh, Munshi Hayat, Sachal Mehar, Supervisor, Amanullah, Faisal Memon, former CMO, Nadir Shah Amroti, TMO, city supervisor, officers and officials and others of the Local Government department, District Ghotki, Amanatullan Khan, former minister for irrigation and others, Rana Abdur Rauf, Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA), Rana Atif (former Chairman MC Bahawalpur), officers and officials and others of the MC Bahawalpur, PHA, and contractors.

The official said that bureau also approved filling of two references against various personalities included Ahmed Hayat, former chairman, Karachi Port Trust (KPT), Jamshed Zaidi, former General Manager KPT, Khurram S Abbas, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Karachi International Container Terminal and others for illegally allotting state land, thus causing Rs21.45 billion losses to the national exchequer.

The NAB will also file another reference against Muhammad Farooq, former chairman Balochistan Development Authority, Javed Khan, director Balochistan Development Authority and others on the charges of awarding the contract of clean drinking water supply project illegally which inflicted Rs984.86 million losses to the national exchequer.

The official said that the EBM authorised conducting eight investigations against different persons including Nawab Sanaullah Zehri, former chief minister Balochistan, and others, officers/officials and others of KPT, officers/officials of the department of Archaeology, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, management of Balochistan Development Authority, P and D department and others, Manzoor Ahmed Malik former official, SSP officer, others of Jackobabad, Abdul Hameed Kato Mukhtiar Kar (revenue), officers/officials of Revenue Department of Kashmore, Dr Fazal Karim, former EDO, Health, Khanewal and others.

