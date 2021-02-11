Markets
LME official prices
11 Feb 2021
LONDON: The following were Tuesday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 1940.50 2045.50 8146.50 2080.50 18338.00 24300.00 2662.50 2060.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 1940.50 2045.50 8146.50 2080.50 18338.00 24300.00 2662.50 2060.00
3-months Buyer 1970.00 2052.00 8132.00 2089.00 18388.00 23045.00 2683.00 2060.00
3-months Seller 1970.00 2052.00 8132.00 2089.00 18388.00 23045.00 2683.00 2060.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 22450.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 22450.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
