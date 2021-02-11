ANL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
THE RUPEE: Slight falls against USD

BR Research 11 Feb 2021

KARACHI: On Wednesday after market close, PKR recorded slight falls against USD in both interbank and open markets. It also fell against AED and SR in open market while remaining unchanged against Euro.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee lost 5 paisas for buying and 10 paisas for selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 159.30 and 159.45 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR lost 5 paisas for both buying and selling over yesterday’s rates closing at 159.25 and 159.45 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 191.50 and 193 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR lost 5 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 43.25 and 43.45 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 5 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 42.15 and 42.35 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 159.25
Open Offer     Rs 159.45
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Wednesday 

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 159.30
Offer Rate     Rs 159.45
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee continued erratic behaviour for the second consecutive day against the American dollar in the local currency market on Wednesday.

Amid fluctuating demand and supply situation, the dollar moved both ways and closed for buying and selling at Rs 159.40 and Rs 160.50 against the opening trend of Rs 159.30 and Rs 160.80 respectively, local currency dealers said.

Furthermore, the national currency failed to hold its strength as it depreciated its worth versus the pound sterling.

At the close, the pound’s buying and selling rates rose from Tuesday’s closing of Rs 217.50 and Rs 219.00 to Rs 218.00 and Rs 220.00 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained 10 paisas against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Wednesday.

The dollar opened at Rs159.90(buying) and Rs 160(selling) against last rate of Rs159.80(buying) and Rs 159.90(selling).

It closed at Rs159.90(buying) and Rs 160(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold was Rs. 108,600 (selling) and Rs108,400(buying) at the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

