Norway says Moderna vaccine deliveries delayed by one week
10 Feb 2021
OSLO: Norway expects a shipment of COVID-19 vaccine from US drugmaker Moderna due next week to be delayed to the following week, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (FHI) said on Wednesday.
"There was supposed to have come 43,000 doses (next week), and those have been delayed to (the following week) according to our information," FHI Department Director Line Vold told a news conference.
As of Tuesday, close to 180,000 individuals in Norway had received their first dose of vaccine against the disease and close to 50,000 had received their second shot.
Inoculations included vaccine made by Moderna and from a partnership between Pfizer and BioNTech, the agency said separately.
