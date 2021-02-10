ANL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
Aviation minister, Japanese envoy inaugurate latest radar system at PMD

  • Sarwar said the project would help the departments concerned to undertake necessary measures to prevent the public from any natural calamities with availability of accurate and timely information.
APP 10 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Japanese Envoy Matsuda Kuninori Wednesday jointly inaugurated the latest radar system here at Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), aimed at ensuring more effective monitoring and data compilation of changing climate patterns.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of project "Establishment of Specialized Medium Range Weather Forecasting Centre" (SMRFC), the minister said it was completed with 97.5 per cent funding by the government of Japan amounting to Rs 2502.532 million.

He extended his gratitude to the Japanese government for assisting Pakistan in execution of this project which would eventually strengthen the existing weather forecasting system in the country.

Sarwar said the project would help the departments concerned to undertake necessary measures to prevent the public from any natural calamities with availability of accurate and timely information.

The minister said this technology would not only help ensure a safe operation of aviation and land transports, but also prove to be helpful for farmers.

On the occasion, Ambassador of Japan Matsuda Kuninori recalled the historical ties between Japan and Pakistan and assured his constant support to the people of Pakistan.

Students of the Japanese Embassy School were also briefed about the functioning of different units at PMD. Later the dignitaries visited the weather radar tower.

Both the dignitaries also planted saplings at the PMD vicinity.

Chief Representative of JICA in Pakistan Shigeki Furuta, DG Met Muhammad Riaz and other senior officers of PMD were also present in the ceremony.

