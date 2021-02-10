NA body recommends PSDP for M/o IT for FY 2021-22

ISLAMABAD: Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication on Wednesday recommended Public Sector Development Program proposals (PSDP) for the ministry and Special Communication Organization (SCO) for the year 2021-22 relating to ongoing and new projects.

The meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Ali Khan Jadoon, MNA.

The Committee decided to further scrutinize the remaining proposals of the Organizations under M/o Information Technology & Telecommunication in its next meeting. The Committee appreciated the performance of SCO.

Committee while taking serious note of the non-compliance of its recommendation made in its previous meeting regarding provision of fiber optic in District Malir Karachi directed for provision of the same within thirty days.

NA body also directed the ministry to pursue the provision of quality telecommunication service and internet in remote areas of country specially in Balochistan.

Committee also decided to have a briefing on the projects funded by Universal Service Fund for provision of telecommunication services in the remote and undeserved areas.

The meeting was attended by MNAs; Sahibzada Sibghatullah, Muhammad Abdul Ghafar Wattoo, Muhammad Aslam Khan, Kanwal Shauzab, Nusrat Wahid, Muhammad Hashim, Ali Gohar Khan, Aysha Rajab Ali, Romina Khurshid Alam, Maiza Hameed, Shamim Ara Panhwar, Mahesh Kumar Malani, Naz Baloch, Syed Mehmood Shah, Additional Secretary, M/o Information Technology & Telecommunication and other officers of concerned departments.