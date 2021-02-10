Markets
Platinum, palladium and rhodium all in deficit in 2020:-Johnson Matthey
- The 10-million ounce a year palladium market saw a shortfall of 606,000 ounces, continuing a run of deficits stretching back to at least 2015, the company said in a report.
- The 1 million ounce rhodium market, meanwhile, was undersupplied by 84,000 ounces.
10 Feb 2021
LONDON: The roughly 7-million ounce a year platinum market was undersupplied by 390,000 ounces in 2020, its second consecutive annual deficit, specialist materials company Johnson Matthey said on Wednesday.
The 10-million ounce a year palladium market saw a shortfall of 606,000 ounces, continuing a run of deficits stretching back to at least 2015, the company said in a report.
The 1 million ounce rhodium market, meanwhile, was undersupplied by 84,000 ounces, its second consecutive shortfall, Johnson Matthey said.
All three metals are used in catalytic converters fitted to vehicle exhausts to reduce harmful engine emissions. Johnson Matthey is a leading autocatalyst manufacturer.
It said its numbers for 2020 were preliminary estimates.
Anyone 65 and above can register for COVID-19 vaccine from next week: Asad Umar
Platinum, palladium and rhodium all in deficit in 2020:-Johnson Matthey
Army to deploy C-130 aircraft to find missing K2 climbers
Govt committed to provide support, social protection to poor segments: PM Imran
Leaked videos show shameful act of politicians buying, selling votes in Senate, says PM
Twitter says India's orders to block accounts inconsistent with local law
Qureshi assures Chilean FM that all possible efforts are being taken to trace missing K2 climbers
Govt-IPPs deal: Rs800bn saving projected
One killed, four wounded in US health clinic shooting
North Korea stole $300m in crypto to fund nukes: UN experts
Bitcoin pushes closer to $50,000, global stocks mixed
State oil firms risk wasting $400bn as energy shift speeds up
Read more stories
Comments