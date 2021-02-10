ANL 29.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.81%)
ASC 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.81%)
ASL 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AVN 99.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.44%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
BYCO 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
DGKC 121.60 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (4.38%)
EPCL 47.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
FCCL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.69%)
FFBL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
FFL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
HASCOL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
HUBC 90.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
JSCL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
KAPCO 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.67%)
KEL 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.57%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
MLCF 45.95 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (3.87%)
PAEL 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.95%)
PIBTL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.47%)
POWER 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.51%)
PPL 93.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.69%)
PRL 28.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.98%)
PTC 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.79%)
SILK 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (8.16%)
SNGP 42.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.56%)
TRG 124.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.15%)
UNITY 35.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (31.5%)
BR100 5,008 Increased By ▲ 21.35 (0.43%)
BR30 25,864 Increased By ▲ 112.77 (0.44%)
KSE100 46,776 Increased By ▲ 100.93 (0.22%)
KSE30 19,539 Increased By ▲ 52.82 (0.27%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

America Movil surprises with 80% profit jump

  • However, with exchange rate fluctuations driving the profit, it said the report was "neutral."
Reuters 10 Feb 2021

MEXICO CITY: Mexican telecommunications firm America Movil on Tuesday reported a surprise net profit of $1.87 billion in the fourth quarter, driven up nearly 80% by a favorable exchange rate.

The company, which is controlled by the family of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, reported the bonanza despite sales falling by 3.1% from the same quarter last year to 255 billion pesos.

Net profit rose to 37.3 billion pesos ($1.87 billion) from 20.8 billion pesos for the same period a year earlier, an increase of 79.6%.

The company cited exchange gains due to the strengthening of the Mexican peso against the US dollar and the euro.

Mexican financial group Grupo Financiero Banorte had forecast net profit falling to 17.7 billion pesos. America Movil's sales slightly underperformed Banorte's forecast of 258.7 billion pesos for the quarter.

Local brokerage Monex noted a significant increase in postpaid mobile subscribers underpinning America Movil's earnings.

"We added 6.8 million wireless subscribers in the quarter, double the number in the previous quarter... including 2.7 million mobile postpaid subscribers," the company said.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew 1.3% in peso terms during the October to December period.

"These figures validate an important recovery in the services segment," Monex said in a client note.

However, with exchange rate fluctuations driving the profit, it said the report was "neutral."

In the core market of Mexico, America Movil's base of postpaid customers grew 1.3% year-over-year and its prepaid base increased 1.1%. The company added 1.2 million subscribers, nearly all prepaid, to end the year with 77.8 million subscribers.

America Movil's board of directors also approved an asset reorganization plan on Tuesday for its Latin American towers, creating a spin-off entity focused on the development, construction and locations of the towers for mobile services, the company said.

It expects to complete the reorganization in 2021.

Monex Mexican telecommunications America Movil Mexican financial group Grupo Financiero Banorte

America Movil surprises with 80% profit jump

Leaked videos show shameful act of politicians buying, selling votes in Senate, says PM

Twitter says India's orders to block accounts inconsistent with local law

Qureshi assures Chilean FM that all possible efforts are being taken to trace missing K2 climbers

Govt-IPPs deal: Rs800bn saving projected

One killed, four wounded in US health clinic shooting

North Korea stole $300m in crypto to fund nukes: UN experts

Bitcoin pushes closer to $50,000, global stocks mixed

State oil firms risk wasting $400bn as energy shift speeds up

Govt asks SSGC to divert gas to FFBQL

Setting up of provincial regulators: Nepra chief gives his consent

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters