World
China reports 14 new mainland COVID-19 cases, same as day earlier
- The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China to date is 89,734, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.
10 Feb 2021
BEIJING: China reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Feb. 9, official data showed, unchanged from a day earlier, as the latest wave of the disease appears to have subsided ahead of the Lunar New Year break that begins on Thursday.
All of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas, the National Health Commission said in a statement on Wednesday. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as COVID-19 cases, fell to seven from 15 a day earlier.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China to date is 89,734, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.
Army to deploy C-130 aircraft to find missing K2 climbers
China reports 14 new mainland COVID-19 cases, same as day earlier
Leaked videos show shameful act of politicians buying, selling votes in Senate, says PM
Twitter says India's orders to block accounts inconsistent with local law
Qureshi assures Chilean FM that all possible efforts are being taken to trace missing K2 climbers
Govt-IPPs deal: Rs800bn saving projected
One killed, four wounded in US health clinic shooting
North Korea stole $300m in crypto to fund nukes: UN experts
Bitcoin pushes closer to $50,000, global stocks mixed
State oil firms risk wasting $400bn as energy shift speeds up
Govt asks SSGC to divert gas to FFBQL
Setting up of provincial regulators: Nepra chief gives his consent
Read more stories
Comments