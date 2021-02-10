ANL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.51%)
ASC 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.88%)
ASL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.17%)
AVN 99.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.71%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
BYCO 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
DGKC 121.25 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (4.08%)
EPCL 47.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
FCCL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.6%)
FFBL 26.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
FFL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
HASCOL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
HUBC 90.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
KAPCO 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.67%)
KEL 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.57%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
MLCF 45.95 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (3.87%)
PAEL 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.24%)
POWER 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.25%)
PPL 93.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.7%)
PRL 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.09%)
PTC 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.01%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (7.48%)
SNGP 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.7%)
TRG 123.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.81%)
UNITY 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (29.92%)
BR100 5,003 Increased By ▲ 16.01 (0.32%)
BR30 25,825 Increased By ▲ 73.65 (0.29%)
KSE100 46,723 Increased By ▲ 48.47 (0.1%)
KSE30 19,510 Increased By ▲ 23.28 (0.12%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Corn drops from 7-1/2 year top on higher-than-expected supply

  • The USDA only minimally trimmed its US end-of-season stocks outlook and raised its export forecast by less than many traders had anticipated following record-large sales to China.
Reuters 10 Feb 2021

SINGAPORE: Chicago corn futures fell 0.8% on Wednesday after the US Department of Agriculture pegged its end of season inventory estimates above market expectations.

Soybeans slid for the first time in three sessions, while wheat fell almost 1%.

"The USDA report was bearish for corn prices," said one Singapore-based grains trader. "The market was expecting a bigger reduction in corn stocks."

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade was down 0.8% at $5.52 a bushel by 0332 GMT, after climbing to its highest level since June 2013 in the last session.

Soybeans fell 0.3% to $13.97-3/4 a bushel, after firming around 1% in the previous session when prices hit a Jan 19 high of $14.09-1/2 a bushel. Wheat lost 0.9% at $6.43-1/2 a bushel, after closing down 1% on Tuesday.

The USDA only minimally trimmed its US end-of-season stocks outlook and raised its export forecast by less than many traders had anticipated following record-large sales to China.

The agency projected US corn ending stocks for the 2020/21 marketing year at 1.502 billion bushels and soybean ending stocks at 120 million bushels, both down from January.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected corn ending stocks of 1.392 billion and soy ending stocks of 123 million.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean, soymeal and soyoil futures contracts on Tuesday and net sellers of corn and wheat, traders said.

Corn Chicago corn futures soybean soymeal soyoil Chicago Board of Trade commodity USDA report

Corn drops from 7-1/2 year top on higher-than-expected supply

Leaked videos show shameful act of politicians buying, selling votes in Senate, says PM

Twitter says India's orders to block accounts inconsistent with local law

Qureshi assures Chilean FM that all possible efforts are being taken to trace missing K2 climbers

Govt-IPPs deal: Rs800bn saving projected

One killed, four wounded in US health clinic shooting

North Korea stole $300m in crypto to fund nukes: UN experts

Bitcoin pushes closer to $50,000, global stocks mixed

State oil firms risk wasting $400bn as energy shift speeds up

Govt asks SSGC to divert gas to FFBQL

Setting up of provincial regulators: Nepra chief gives his consent

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters