ANL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.51%)
ASC 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.88%)
ASL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.17%)
AVN 99.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.71%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
BYCO 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
DGKC 121.25 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (4.08%)
EPCL 47.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
FCCL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.6%)
FFBL 26.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
FFL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
HASCOL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
HUBC 90.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
KAPCO 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.67%)
KEL 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.57%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
MLCF 45.95 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (3.87%)
PAEL 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.24%)
POWER 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.25%)
PPL 93.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.7%)
PRL 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.09%)
PTC 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.01%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (7.48%)
SNGP 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.7%)
TRG 123.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.81%)
UNITY 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (29.92%)
BR100 5,003 Increased By ▲ 16.01 (0.32%)
BR30 25,825 Increased By ▲ 73.65 (0.29%)
KSE100 46,723 Increased By ▲ 48.47 (0.1%)
KSE30 19,510 Increased By ▲ 23.28 (0.12%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Islamabad police fire tear-gas shells at protesting govt employees

  • The government employees demanded of the authorities to increase their salaries and pensions
  • At least 2,000 people gathered at D-Chowk and planned to march towards Parliament House
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 10 Feb 2021

(Karachi) Police fired tear-gas shells at government employees during their protest demonstration at D-Chowk Islamabad, local media reported on Wednesday. The government employees demanded of the authorities to increase their salaries and pensions.

As per details, at least 2,000 people gathered at D-Chowk and planned to march towards Parliament House. The police, however, tried to stop them from marching and fired tear-gas shells. This led to chaos and many protesters took shelter inside the office buildings situated in the area.

Meanwhile, Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed assured the government officers that their demands will be met. However, the protesters demanded that the government issue a notification and confirm the increase in their salaries.

protest Islamabad police Chaos Govt employees tear gas shells increase in salaries

Islamabad police fire tear-gas shells at protesting govt employees

Leaked videos show shameful act of politicians buying, selling votes in Senate, says PM

Twitter says India's orders to block accounts inconsistent with local law

Qureshi assures Chilean FM that all possible efforts are being taken to trace missing K2 climbers

Govt-IPPs deal: Rs800bn saving projected

One killed, four wounded in US health clinic shooting

North Korea stole $300m in crypto to fund nukes: UN experts

Bitcoin pushes closer to $50,000, global stocks mixed

State oil firms risk wasting $400bn as energy shift speeds up

Govt asks SSGC to divert gas to FFBQL

Setting up of provincial regulators: Nepra chief gives his consent

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters