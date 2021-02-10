Islamabad police fire tear-gas shells at protesting govt employees

(Karachi) Police fired tear-gas shells at government employees during their protest demonstration at D-Chowk Islamabad, local media reported on Wednesday. The government employees demanded of the authorities to increase their salaries and pensions.

As per details, at least 2,000 people gathered at D-Chowk and planned to march towards Parliament House. The police, however, tried to stop them from marching and fired tear-gas shells. This led to chaos and many protesters took shelter inside the office buildings situated in the area.

Meanwhile, Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed assured the government officers that their demands will be met. However, the protesters demanded that the government issue a notification and confirm the increase in their salaries.