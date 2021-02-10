World
Thailand reports 157 new coronavirus cases, 1 death
10 Feb 2021
BANGKOK: Thailand on Wednesday reported 157 new coronavirus cases, taking its total infections to 23,903.
One additional death was reported, taking fatalities to 80 recorded overall, the coronavirus taskforce said.
Thailand's daily cases so far this week are among the lowest numbers reported since its latest and biggest outbreak emerged in mid-December.
