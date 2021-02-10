ANL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.51%)
Feb 10, 2021
State Bank approved financing under TERF reaches Rs374bn

  • TERF has shown significant growth over the last ten months as reflected by increase in requested amount from Rs 36.1 billion by end April 2020 to Rs 687.4 billion by Jan 28, 2021.
Ali Ahmed 10 Feb 2021

State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) Temporary Economic Refinance Facility (TERF) has shown significant growth over the last ten months despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per SBP, as of Jan 28, 2021, investments approved under TERF have reached Rs374bn, up by Rs51bn in one week. The highest weekly increase since the announcement of this scheme. Whereas, 450 projects approved so far.

TERF has shown significant growth over the last ten months as reflected by increase in requested amount from Rs 36.1 billion by end April 2020 to Rs 687.4 billion by Jan 28, 2021 while over the same period approved financing has reached to Rs 374.3 billion from Rs 0.5 billion.

It is pertinent to mention TERF is a concessionary refinance facility aimed at promoting investment both new and expansion and/or Balancing, Modernization and Replacement (BMR). Financing under the facility is available through banks/DFIs to all sectors across the board except power sector where SBP’s refinance facility for renewable energy projects already exists.

On March 17, 2020, SBP announced TERF and its Shariah compliant version to stimulate new investment in manufacturing. The total size of the scheme is Rs 100 billion, with a maximum loan size per project of Rs 5 billion and maximum end-user rate of 7 percent for 10 years.

SBP financing investments TERF

