ANL 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.68%)
ASC 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
ASL 23.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.63%)
AVN 98.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.36%)
BOP 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
BYCO 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.37%)
DGKC 116.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
EPCL 47.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
FCCL 23.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.87%)
FFL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.16%)
HASCOL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
HUBC 90.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.99%)
HUMNL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.45%)
JSCL 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 44.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.3%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.12%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
MLCF 44.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
PAEL 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
POWER 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
PPL 93.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.91%)
PRL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.96%)
PTC 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
SILK 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
SNGP 42.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
TRG 122.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.55%)
UNITY 35.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (32.28%)
BR100 4,966 Decreased By ▼ -20.42 (-0.41%)
BR30 25,566 Decreased By ▼ -184.95 (-0.72%)
KSE100 46,441 Decreased By ▼ -233.62 (-0.5%)
KSE30 19,390 Decreased By ▼ -96.59 (-0.5%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China consumer prices fall in January on drop in services costs

  • Pork prices, however, were lower than last year, continuing a downward trend after costs of the staple meat in China rocketed due to an African swine fever outbreak.
AFP 10 Feb 2021

BEIJING: China's consumer prices fell in January after a brief improvement at the end of last year, as the world's second-biggest economy was hit by the impact of fresh coronavirus outbreaks and decreased travel, official data showed Wednesday.

The consumer price index (CPI), a key gauge of retail inflation, fell 0.3 percent from a year ago, with the National Bureau of Statistics saying that residents travelled less given a series of lockdowns in northern China and more restrictions.

Consumers also did not spend as much on services compared with last year -- when the impact of Covid-19 had not yet been felt.

"With the Spring Festival (Lunar New Year) taking place in February this year, and the impact of a partial epidemic spread, there were decreases in both residents' travel and some contact-based services," said NBS senior statistician Dong Lijuan.

Dong added that air ticket prices fell 33.2 percent on-year, while travel agency fees dropped 9.9 percent.

The overall CPI drop was below analysts' expectations of prices being unchanged, according to a Bloomberg poll, and down from December's 0.2 percent on-year rise.

But NBS figures show that food prices rose on-month due to approaching festivities, local Covid-19 outbreaks and low temperatures that hit production and transportation.

"Consumer price inflation is likely to spike in February as the New Year effect reverses," said analysts at Capital Economics, adding the slip into deflation is "no cause for concern".

Pork prices, however, were lower than last year, continuing a downward trend after costs of the staple meat in China rocketed due to an African swine fever outbreak.

There was also further improvement in factory-gate prices, NBS data showed, with the producer price index (PPI) increasing on-year for the first time since January 2020, in line with analysts' expectations.

Dong noted domestic demand continued to improve, and so did the prices of commodities such as crude oil and iron ore, driving a monthly increase.

Coronavirus Dong Lijuan Lunar New Year China's consumer prices Spring Festival NBS senior statistician

China consumer prices fall in January on drop in services costs

Twitter says India's orders to block accounts inconsistent with local law

Qureshi assures Chilean FM that all possible efforts are being taken to trace missing K2 climbers

Govt-IPPs deal: Rs800bn saving projected

One killed, four wounded in US health clinic shooting

North Korea stole $300m in crypto to fund nukes: UN experts

Bitcoin pushes closer to $50,000, global stocks mixed

State oil firms risk wasting $400bn as energy shift speeds up

Govt asks SSGC to divert gas to FFBQL

Setting up of provincial regulators: Nepra chief gives his consent

KP law minister quits ahead of Senate elections

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters