PTA urges Twitter to review its ‘biased approach’ towards Pakistani users

  • As per PTA, the authority has received 369 complaints from users regarding blocking/suspension of their Twitter accounts.
  • After analysis, PTA reported 280 valid accounts/ handles ostensibly suspended for posting in support of the rights of people of IOJ&K.
10 Feb 2021

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has taken up the blocking of Pakistani users' accounts, tweeting about Right of Self Determination of the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) with Twitter administration.

As per PTA, the authority has received 369 complaints from users regarding blocking/suspension of their Twitter accounts. After analysis, PTA reported 280 valid accounts/ handles ostensibly suspended for posting in support of the rights of people of IOJ&K.

PTA in a statement informed that it has raised its concerns with Twitter administration that under Indian influence, the social media platform is not only depriving Pakistani users of their fundamental rights but also violating its own community guidelines.

“Twitter has been asked to review its biased approach towards Pakistani users by unblocking accounts who are advocating rights of the oppressed people of IOJ&K,” said PTA.

The statement comes after the Indian government asked Twitter to remove 1,178 listed handles that the Indian government alleged belonged to Pakistani and Khalistani users.

"We have withheld a portion of the accounts identified in the blocking orders under our Country Withheld Content policy within India only. These accounts continue to be available outside of India," Twitter said in a blog post.

PTA urges Twitter to review its ‘biased approach’ towards Pakistani users

