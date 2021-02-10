ANL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
Medical institutions: Quota for ex-FATA students increased: SAFRON

Recorder Report 10 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) has been informed that the quota for ex-FATA students in medical institutions has been increased to 240 seats.

The Committee met with Senator Taj Muhammad Afridi in the chair at the Parliament House on Tuesday. The committee was informed that the Ministry of SAFRON held several meetings with the officials of the Pakistan Medical Council (PMC) for ensuring the enhanced seats in the medical colleges and universities for the students of ex-FATA.

The Standing Committee was apprised by the Special Secretary Finance, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa regarding the implementation of the recommendations for providing funds for gas supply schemes for the merged districts of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Chairman Committee Senator Afridi said that the quota for FATA students had to be doubled for the period of next 10 years.

Secretary of the SAFRON Ministry assured the committee that the notification for allocating reserved seats to ex-FATA in the medical colleges and universities of the country would be issued soon. The committee was briefed regarding the funds for projects of gas supply and other development programmes in the merged districts of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

