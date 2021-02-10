ANL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
412 fresh virus cases, 19 deaths: Covid-19 positivity rate remains 3.79pc in Punjab

Recorder Report 10 Feb 2021

LAHORE: The coronavirus positivity rate in Punjab remained 3.79-percent, as out of 10,858 tests conducted across the province during the last 24 hours, as many as 412 fresh corona cases and 19 deaths were reported taking the provincial tally to 161,347 and fatalities to 4919.

With recovery of 811 more virus victims, the total number of recovered patients has reached to 148,496.

As per break up of virus cases and deaths due to corona in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 81645 cases and 1953 deaths, Rawalpindi 14214 cases and 837 deaths, Faisalabad 9128 cases and 447 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 2247 cases and 111 deaths, Sargodha 3043 cases and 131 deaths, Bahawalpur 4104 cases and 143 deaths, Gujranwala 4477 cases and 112 deaths, Gujrat 4282 cases and 79 deaths, Sialkot 3381 cases and 140 deaths and Multan reported 9238 cases and 346 deaths.

As per statistics made available, out of 7280 reserved beds for Covid-19 patients, 6377 are available. In Lahore’s public sector hospitals, 1887 beds are available out of 2174 reserved. In Isolation Wards of Punjab’s hospitals, 4171 are available out of 4547 reserved for Corona Pandemic.

In Isolation Wards of Lahore Hospitals, 1356 beds are available out of 1443 reserved. In High Dependency Units of Punjab hospitals, 1797 are available out of 2211 reserved for Covid-19 patients. In HDUs of Lahore hospitals, 413 beds are available out of 543.

