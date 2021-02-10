PIA offers cargo facility to KCCI members at corporate rates

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has offered to provide cargo facility to the members of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) at corporate rates.

The offer was made by the CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik during his visit to the KCCI here on Tuesday. He said that PIA would provide cargo facility to the members of KCCI at corporate rates and urged them to use PIA services for cargoes.

While giving tribute to the leader of business community Late Siraj Kassim Teli, CEO PIA said that Siraj’s services for the country in general and for the business community in particular would be remembered.

Furthermore, he said that the revival of the national flag carrier was herculean task but the incumbent management had successfully turned the airline into profitable and ended the year 2019 at breakeven after almost a decade however, the covid-19 pandemic had hit the airline hard, due to flights closure.

Furthermore, he said that the management, which was taking every possible step for the betterment of the airline, had plans for its revival and added that they had given Voluntary Separation Scheme (VSS) to some 2000 employees.

Air Marshal Arshad Malik said that the segregation of core and non-core groups was in the cards besides the management had started returning aircraft, which were acquired on expensive lease and added that the strategies were being worked out to obtain new aircraft on reasonable lease.

Later, he signed a Memorandum of Understanding with KCCI and announced 10% discount on air travel at home and abroad for the members of KCCI and their families.

Earlier in his welcome address, President KCCI Shariq Vohra said that the business community was poised to work with the national flag carrier as partner and they could facilitate the PIA with in-depth research on the different services of the airline.

