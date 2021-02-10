KARACHI: On Monday, at PMEX the traded value of metals, energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 6.452 billion and the number of lots traded at 9,100.

Major business was contributed by gold amounting to PKR 3.107 billion, followed by currencies through COTS PKR 1.125 billion, silver PKR 753.181 million, NSDQ 100 PKR 570.931 million, platinum PKR 358.244 million, natural gas PKR 164.415 million, DJ PKR 134.446 million, crude oil PKR 98.755 million, copper PKR 76.329 million, SP500 PKR 44.143 million and Japan Equity PKR 18.742 million.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021