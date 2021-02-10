Gold prices gain Rs300

KARACHI: Gold prices on Monday gained a little ground on the local market, traders said.

The fresh rise of Rs300 in the yellow metal price drove its value up to Rs112100 per tola. Price of gold per 10 grams also went up by Rs258 to Rs96108 on the domestic market.

Gold was quoted trading for $1843 per ounce, down by $20 on the world market.

Silver was available for Rs1390 per tola; Rs1191.70 per 10 grams and $27.58 per ounce, traders said.

