Promotion of trade, tourism vital for sustainable economic uplift: president

PESHAWAR: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said promotion of trade, business and tourism was imperative for sustainable economic development besides bolstering of industrialization and generation of employment opportunities.

Addressing a delegation of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) led by its president, Sherbaz Bilour, at the Governor’s House here, the president said traders and business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were playing a key role in the country’s development.

He said peace in Afghanistan was in the best interest of Pakistan and especially of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and its merged areas, which could serve as a trade corridor for Afghanistan and for the Central Asian Republics (CARs).

He said the Gwadar Port would prove a gateway to business and trade activities not only for Pakistan but for Afghanistan and the entire region.

He said peace in Afghanistan and resolution of the Kashmir issue was imperative for sustainable economic development of the entire region.

President Dr. Arif Alvi said border markets were being established with Iran and Afghanistan to facilitate business and trade activities.

He said the government is working on various reforms for simplifying payment of taxes through tax automation and has provided a Rs1.1 trillion rebate package to traders and business community.

The president said KP is blessed with mesmerizing natural beauty, and substantial revenue could be generated by promoting tourism in the province. He said KP had paid a heavy price in war against terrorism and held sacrifices of its people and business and traders community in high esteem. The president said quality roads infrastructure plays vital role for socioeconomic development and directed KP government to complete all ongoing roads projects within stipulated time. He said BRT has brought positive revolution in transport sector in Peshawar and 30 new buses are being inducted in its fleet to provide quality, safe and comfortable transportation facilities to hundreds of thousands of people on a daily basis.

The president said the government is regularly holding meetings with traders and business community across the country to resolve their issues. Earlier, SCCI president Sherbaz Bilour informed President Alvi about various issues being faced by traders and businessmen of KP.

